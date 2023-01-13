Family Friday: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend
(WFSB) - It’s a long weekend for many and whether you’re looking to soar to new heights, cruise around on skates, or celebrate space, there are plenty of things to do with the family. Here is just a few we found:
- Saturday, January 14th
- New England Air Museum
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Climb aboard historic aircrafts
- F-104 ‘Starfighter’ set to be open for the first time since 2020
- Purchase tickets online
- Weekends in January
- Mohegan Sun Kids Quest
- Galactic games, cosmic crafts & more for little ones
- It’s included in the price of regular childcare
- Open Monday, January 16th
- RollerMagic, Waterbury
- All ages: 11:00am – 5:00pm
- Adults 18+: 7:30pm – 10:30pm
- Admission: $11.50
- Skate rental: $5
