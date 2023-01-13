Contests
Family Friday: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend

Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s a long weekend for many and whether you’re looking to soar to new heights, cruise around on skates, or celebrate space, there are plenty of things to do with the family. Here is just a few we found:

Winter Open Cockpit Day

  • Saturday, January 14th
  • New England Air Museum
  • 10:00am – 3:00pm
  • Climb aboard historic aircrafts
  • F-104 ‘Starfighter’ set to be open for the first time since 2020
  • Purchase tickets online

Blast Off at Kids Quest

  • Weekends in January
  • Mohegan Sun Kids Quest
  • Galactic games, cosmic crafts & more for little ones
  • It’s included in the price of regular childcare

Holiday Hours at RollerMagic

  • Open Monday, January 16th
  • RollerMagic, Waterbury
  • All ages: 11:00am – 5:00pm
  • Adults 18+: 7:30pm – 10:30pm
  • Admission: $11.50
  • Skate rental: $5

