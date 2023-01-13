Family Friday: Events for MLK Jr. Day Weekend

(WFSB) - It’s a long weekend for many and whether you’re looking to soar to new heights, cruise around on skates, or celebrate space, there are plenty of things to do with the family. Here is just a few we found:

Winter Open Cockpit Day

Saturday, January 14th

New England Air Museum

10:00am – 3:00pm

Climb aboard historic aircrafts

F-104 ‘Starfighter’ set to be open for the first time since 2020

Purchase tickets online

Blast Off at Kids Quest

Weekends in January

Mohegan Sun Kids Quest

Galactic games, cosmic crafts & more for little ones

It’s included in the price of regular childcare

Holiday Hours at RollerMagic

Open Monday, January 16th

RollerMagic, Waterbury

All ages: 11:00am – 5:00pm

Adults 18+: 7:30pm – 10:30pm

Admission: $11.50

Skate rental: $5

