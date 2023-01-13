Immigration reform roundtable discussion planned in Hartford this morning

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One of Connecticut’s senators said he’s trying to tackle immigration and that Connecticut can play a bigger role in immigration reform.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy planned to host roundtable discussion Friday morning in Hartford.

The discussion comes on the heels of a trip to the southern border. Murphy visited El Paso, TX and Yuma, AZ earlier this week.

He went with a bipartisan group of senators. Now, he said his goal is to determine how Connecticut has been impacted by an increase in asylum seekers.

The roundtable discussion is set for 9:15 a.m. on Friday at the Hispanic Health Council Office in Hartford.

Murphy said he will meet with immigration advocates, attorneys, nonprofits, and social service organizations.

He wants to gather feedback on how Connecticut has been affected by the increase and wants to determine how the state can better address the humanitarian needs of those who cross the border.

He said his plan is to bring ideas and feedback back to Washington DC and draft bipartisan solutions on this issue.

Working across the aisle has become somewhat of a rallying cry for the senators who visited the border earlier this week. Several of them were Republicans who worked with Murphy on landmark gun reform bill that passed last year.

