Man charged after leading police on chase in New London County

(WFSB) – A New York man tried running over officers and led police on a chase Thursday, according to officials.

Authorities said it started on the Cross Sound Ferry in New London.

Officers responded there to investigate the report of an intoxicated driver. He was trying to deboard the ferry in a pickup truck with a trailer.

Police said the man, identified as Robert Lechner, 55, of New York, sped off and tried running over two officers on foot.

Police all over New London County were on the lookout for him.

Lechner was later spotted by police on Route 117 in Ledyard, authorities said.

Police had him cornered in a cul de sac, but Lechner allegedly tried to run over a third officer.

Lechner then started heading to Groton and crashed into a police cruiser on Route 184, police said.

The chase ended on Mirra Drive in Groton after Ledyard Police deployed stop sticks.

Lechner was arrested and taken to the hospital to be safe, but police said no one was hurt.

Police said Lechner was charged with criminal attempt to commit assault first degree, criminal attempt to commit assault on a peace officer, reckless driving, and engaging police in a pursuit. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

