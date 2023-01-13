Man dies in 3 vehicle crash in Durham

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Durham on Thursday.

State police identified the man as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden.

Troopers said Jefferson drove northbound on Route 17 near Indian Lane when he crossed over the center line into the south lane and struck an opposing vehicle head-on.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

That opposing vehicle, a Nissan Altima, spun out in the southbound lane and was struck by another vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Jefferson was found at the scene to be unresponsive.

He was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

State police asked anyone who may have seen what happened to give them a call at 860-399-2100.

