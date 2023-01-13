Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man dies in 3 vehicle crash in Durham

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened in Durham on Thursday.

State police identified the man as 34-year-old Steven Jefferson of Hamden.

Troopers said Jefferson drove northbound on Route 17 near Indian Lane when he crossed over the center line into the south lane and struck an opposing vehicle head-on.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m.

That opposing vehicle, a Nissan Altima, spun out in the southbound lane and was struck by another vehicle, a GMC Sierra pickup truck.

Jefferson was found at the scene to be unresponsive.

He was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 5:30 p.m.

The drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

State police asked anyone who may have seen what happened to give them a call at 860-399-2100.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

CT State Police. WFSB File
Serious crash closes Route 17 in Durham

Latest News

East Hartford police (file)
Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
rain returns - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for showers & wind. Plus, big temp swings to close out the week!
Immigration roundtable scheduled - WFSB
Immigration reform roundtable discussion planned in Hartford this morning
rain returns - WFSB
FORECAST: Early Warning Weather Alert expires, showers to wrap up around noon