New Haven police already investigating three homicides so far this year

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - There has been a spike in violence in the Elm City to ring in the new year.

New Haven is already investigating three homicides for 2023.

That comes on the heels of several shootings to end last year.

The New Haven police chief said some of the shootings are drug related and others involve feuds.

While he said all of them appear to have been targeted, he added police are making progress.

West Hills Alder Honda Smith sadly knows the impact of gun violence. She knew Joshua Vazquez, a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on Valley Street back in December.

“As a community activist, I question myself in saying am I doing enough to bring kids to a safe place, where they can feel safe?” asked Smith.

The Elm City saw 14 homicides in 2022 but is already dealing with three in just the first few weeks of 2023.

“There were some beefs that resurfaced, some people out of jail, in my opinion, shouldn’t have been out of jail and some incidents happened and it’s unfortunate,” said New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.

On New Year’s Day, a 23-year-old was shot on Grand Avenue, just three years after his younger brother was also lost to gun violence.

On January 6, a 41-year-old from West Haven was shot and killed on Pond Lilly Avenue, and the next day a 30-year-old died from injuries he sustained after getting shot on Chapel Street back on January 4.

“We have made some arrests, not related to the homicides but possibly be people related to the homicides. We’re doing everything possible to quickly get the city safe again,” Jacobson said.

That follows a violent end to 2022 that saw not only a handful of murders in December, but also a shootout on Kimberly Avenue in which a bus was hit by a bullet. Police said one teen suspect is already in custody and another arrest is pending.

“Several of these homicides are moving in the right direction. There are warrants at the state’s attorney’s office. We’re going to solve these homicides, to the best of our abilities. We’re going to shut down the violence, we’ve already started doing that,” said Jacobson.

For her part, three years ago, Smith worked to re-open the Shack, a community center giving West Hills and its kids a place to play and learn, while trying to keep them off the streets.

“I find a lot of youth telling me, I’m out here because I was put out of my house. I’m out here, because I’m protecting my friend, but when you do that you run into some type of danger, because in order to survive out in the streets, you’ve got to do something,” said Smith. “We want to bring them to a place where they can get lost in their mind and take them out of this environment.”

The chief said recently installed cameras and license plate readers have also helped with developing leads in these investigations as well.

