Push to continue free school lunches in CT schools

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - After 2 years of school lunches being free due to Covid-19, federal funding has run out and school districts are beginning to once again put a price on meals.

Today, a group called on legislatures to continue the free meal program.

This program was extremely popular among parents. It helped keep hungry students fed, and one parent says it stopped the stigma of what it meant to have free lunch.

That $30,000,000 in federal funding for the program is now gone.

“We have a responsibility as a state to take care of that,” said Sen. Saud Anwar, D-CT, 3rd Senate district.

The money created free lunch for every child in school during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s now run out and school districts are pivoting towards making parents pay again, something a group called “End Hunger CT!” Is trying to stop.

“I have a daughter who comes home and talks a lot about her friends not having enough food and trying to finds way to support her friends and really just noticing the inequity and feeling really terrible about that inequity,” said Beth Hamilton, West Hartford.

Beth’s daughter, Hadley, is a 5th grader at Charter Oak Elementary in West Hartford.

“People do not have enough money to buy school lunch and they need it and it’s not right,” said Hadley. “Whenever it was free there was a humongous line.”

That is why state leaders are working to help get these students what they need.

If not, participation numbers could drastically drop, like it has in East Hampton schools.

“Our participation dropped for breakfast 60% and 45% for lunch and more concerning, our participation among free and reduced students dropped 27%,” said Jennifer Bove, Director of Food and Nutrition Services, East Hampton Public Schools.

If the funding were to pull through, it’s something Hadley believes would be the best for everybody.

“I think it would make everybody happy. I think it would make the teachers happy because they wouldn’t have to watch their students be hungry. It would make me happy because I wouldn’t have to watch my friends have nothing to eat,” said Hadley.

State Senator Saud Anwar is working closely with the group. He says senate leadership is on board with the funding and they’re constantly talking about it.

Anwar says as long as they pass the bill before the end of session they should have the funds for free lunch for everybody.

