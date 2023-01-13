SOMETHING’S COOKING: The Side Plate is going to offer UNH students a new healthy alternative

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Chef who owns The Plate in Milford is going to give it the old “college try” in West Haven with a new business right near the University of New Haven.

Ryan Trevethan has been serving customers through his restaurants and food trucks for nearly a decade. His latest venture is The Side Plate in West Haven.

“This concept is totally different as well as being a fast casual and healthier style of eating,” Trevethan said.

The Side Plate is steps away from the University of New Haven’s campus, and Trevethan wanted to give students plenty of delicious, nutritious, options they can grab on the go.

Threvethan said, “we feel that this style of eating and quality product will drive people to come here.”

The menu is extensive but is built around three main areas: salads, bowls, and wraps. Trevethan’s bowl station includes several different bases like pitaya and acai.

A favorite choice is the buffalo chicken wrap. But if you’re not exactly the salad type, don’t fret because there’s also tasty treats like some fried Oreos!

Wash it down with a nitro infused cold brew coffee and you’ll leave with a smile on your face!

“I just love creating new and exciting things for people to come in and try,” Trevethan exclaimed.

The Side Plate’s official grand opening is this Wednesday. Some folks who have taken a sneak plate agree that The Side Plate will become a main attraction in the city’s restaurant scene!

Carrie Malangone from West Haven said, “I think this brings a wonderful different type of menu because of the diversity we have within the city.”

The Side Plate is bring a fun, healthy twist that is a must add to your everyday routine.

