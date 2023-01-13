State police nab suspected cooking oil thieves in Harwinton

HARWINTON, CT (WFSB) - Two men from New York were arrested for trying to steal used cooking oil from a restaurant in Harwinton, according to state police.

Jeyson Santiago and Isaac Then, both 25 years old and from Yonkers, NY, were spotted trying to steal from The Edison Grill on Birge Park Road on Thursday around 5:45 a.m.

According to state police, their vehicle was parked at the address. It was reported to them as a “suspicious vehicle.”

Troopers caught up with the suspects on Route 8.

Then was identified as the driver and Santiago was the passenger.

“These kinds of thefts are becoming popular due to the rise in gasoline and home heating oil,” state police said. “A restaurant’s used cooking oil can be converted to biodiesel, an alternative to petroleum diesel and can be used for transportation fuel and heating. They can get top dollar on the black market for the used oil.”

Then was charged with speeding, disobeying the signal of an officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, and misdemeanor conspiracy.

Santiago was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, and misdemeanor conspiracy.

