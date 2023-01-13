Suspect tries to steal snowplow in East Hartford
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in East Hartford said they interrupted a suspect as he tried to steal a snowplow.
Officers said they responded to a parking lot at 30 Hillside St. on Friday morning.
When they arrived at a parking lot, they said the suspect fled in a truck. On his way out of the lot, he struck a police cruiser.
Police said the impact caused minor damage and no one was hurt.
The suspect was able to get away, but did not take a plow.
