West Hartford police seek help locating vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was involved in a deadly West Hartford hit-and-run last month.

Authorities said it happened on Boulevard near Whiting Lane on December 20.

A pedestrian was struck near that intersection around 5 p.m. that evening, police said.

Police identified the victim as 89-year-old Eugenia Yurovsky of West Hartford.

West Hartford police believe a light-colored 2010 to 2015 GMC Terrain was involved.

Authorities said the vehicle, which had front-end damage, was in the area at the time of the crash.

Police said the vehicle may look like the one pictured below:

Police believe a GMC that looks like this may be involved in the crash. (West Hartford Police Department)

“These images are NOT intended to depict the specific vehicle being sought by the West Hartford Police Department,” police said.

The incident remains under investigation by West Hartford police.

West Hartford officials approved a safe driving initiative after several recent crashes in town.

