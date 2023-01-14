The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions.

The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high COVID-19 Community Level Category. The only county that is listed in the medium category was New London.

Thankfully, there haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut in the last week.

However, the Connecticut Department of Public Health recommends that all residents consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.

While some are okay with the recommendation, others have said that it should be a personal decision at this point.

“In my mind, if you don’t want to wear a mask you shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask. We’ve been wearing masks for a while,” Wethersfield resident, Chris Rovazzini said. “I’m in the food industry and so we’ve been crushed with this mask thing for a long time now and I think it’s time to move on.”

Newington resident, Grace Beck, said, “People can do what they want to do but I’m going to try to do what makes me feel safe and what can keep other people safe.”

The positive test rate is currently at 13 percent in Connecticut.

Officials believe it’s probably higher because people test at home – don’t always report it.

