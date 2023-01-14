Several accidents caused by slick road conditions Saturday

Conn. (WFSB) - Slick conditions Saturday morning caused several accidents all throughout Connecticut.

Crashes in Bolton, Litchfield, and Tolland were all reportedly caused by ice on the roads.

The first accident happened I-384 east in Bolton. Officials say a multi-car accident caused the road to shut down at Bolton Notch.

Next, two accidents occurred on Route 8 in Litchfield. According to Harwinton Volunteer Fire, officials say a “chain reaction” of accidents occurred on a bridge that spans the Naugatuck River and the Litchfield Town Line. The first car slid and hit the bridge rail. A second car swerved to miss the first car, but ended up hitting the guard rail. Both drivers sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Then two accidents tied up crews in Tolland. According to the Tolland Fire Department, five ambulances were called to a multi-car accident on I-84 east between exits 67 and 68. The highway is currently closed.

Tolland emergency crews also responded to a crash on Mile Hill Road where one patient was extricated.

Officials from each town are urging drivers to slow down and use caution as they head out on the roads. The light dusting Saturday left slick spots and ice on the road.

