Local restaurants raise prices as egg costs surge

(WFSB) - Your favorite omelet or egg sandwich probably costs more than it did a few months ago.

Egg prices are reaching historic highs.

It’s thanks to inflation and the avian flu.

Your go-to diners and bakeries are really hurting.

The price of a tasty ham and cheese omelet at Uncle D’s Diner hasn’t changed in a while.

But Taylor Anderson has no choice.

“We have to yeah. There’s nothing we can do,” said Taylor, of Uncle D’s Diner.

Nothing they can do about the historic rise in egg prices.

The average price of a dozen eggs has quadrupled in a year.

Inflation and an avian flu outbreak are bringing prices up.

It’s effecting egg farms and grocery stores, but our diners are feeling it too.

At Uncle D’s in Berlin, Taylor said he’s paying $750 dollars more a week than he usually does just for eggs.

He and his dad have to draw up a new menu with new prices.

“You feel bad doing it but some will understand that it is a business and to run a business you need to be profitable or you won’t be a business for much longer,” Taylor said.

In Glastonbury, Ashli at Brown Butter Creations already has raised prices by about 10 or 20 cents.

Doesn’t sound like much, but it’ll be a big help for this family-owned bakery.

They’ve been paying almost four times as much for eggs than they did when they opened up a year ago.

“It’s crazy,” said Marika Esteves-Smith with Brown Butter Creations. “It’s like should we get em but we do need them. It’s a major ingredient in our products so.”

Besides that, they’ll just wait and keep working hard.

“That’s really all we can do and hope that it goes down,” Taylor said.

