Meet the candidates running for mayor in the Capital City

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A total of six candidates have declared their plans to run for mayor of Hartford.

Back in November, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced he will not be seeking a third term as mayor.

In the weeks since, the pool of candidates running for mayor of the Capital City has grown.

Former State Senator and retired Superior Court Judge Eric Coleman was the first to announce his plans to run for mayor.

“I think I have the experience, the background and the insight that comes with that experience and background in order to do good things for the city, and I think the city is in need of good leadership and good things being done on its behalf,” said Coleman.

Hartford City Councilman Nick Lebron became the second candidate to enter the race for mayor.

“I have a deep passion for my city. My mission is to provide all the things that we need in a city. I’m a Hartford success story and I have a plan for Hartford success. One that unifies the city, one that’s economically thriving and one that’s safe for everyone,” Lebron said.

Arunan Arulampalam announced his candidacy for mayor earlier this month.

“I love this city, I think it’s a great city. I believe in the future of Hartford. But I think we need a mayor who is going to unite us, bring us together as a city. Talk to folks in every neighborhood, build a coalition of people from across every neighborhood around a common vision, a vision for all people in Hartford,” said Arulampalam.

Renardo Dunn Junior is a 28-year-old pastor who has also entered the race.

“I’m a long resident of Hartford. I have seen the struggles for so many years. My major goal right now is for our young people. I want to let our young people know that you know what, you matter,” Dunn said. “I want to build a relationship with our young members and let them know we care.”

Tracy Funnye, a lifelong Hartford resident, shared what she believes are some of the city’s most pressing issues.

“Just, like, the housing. I have an issue with that. I don’t even understand how the housing is the way that it is, and all the homelessness,” said Tracy. “All the gun violence and everything. It’s terrible. How I feel about that is we’ve got to get more involved. The community has to get more involved. The officers need help.”

Democratic State Senator John Fonfara is also in the mix. He currently represents Hartford and Wethersfield in the state legislature.

We reached out to Senator Fonfara but he was not available for an on-camera interview today.

Monthly forums are taking place so that voters can hear from candidates on key issues.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.