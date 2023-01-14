New Haven announces head of new anti-violence office

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven officials say there were three homicides in just the first few days of the new year.

Dealing with that uptick in violence, the Elm City is adding to its efforts in the hopes of getting people to put down the guns.

In launching an Office of Violence Prevention, the city is looking to coordinate and combine efforts of all the stakeholders who deal with those most at risk.

The person tasked with leading that effort not only has a lot of experience, but also a personal connection.

From behind a small desk, Reuel Parks will lead New Haven’s Office of Violence Prevention, but he knows the real work will take place from outside the city hall walls.

“I grew up trying to dodge violence and being a part of that whole scene myself,” Parks said.

That includes losing a close friend to gun violence while growing up in the Bronx.

“I watched my friend, murdered right in front of me and it’s something I didn’t realize the residual effect it had in my life and some of the trauma it caused me,” said Parks.

Parks took that pain and used it as a passion to help those most at risk.

Something that will go hand in hand with his new role is coordinating with the police, city services and community organizations, working together to cut down on violence by focusing on those most likely to pick up a gun or become a victim of one.

“The goal of all these programs is to keep people safe, alive and out of jail and in the long term to make sure they thrive in our community because just in this year alone, we’ve experienced the loss of three individuals to homicides, and obviously we have more work to do, but the strategy needs to be all hands-on-deck,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

After playing football and graduating from Southern Connecticut, parks worked for more than 20 years with the state, first as a detention officer, and then as both an adult and juvenile parole officer.

In addition to being a clinical therapist, he also mentors at-risk youth.

“I have a saying. I always want to leave someone, better than how I found them, so we need to pour back into our communities and that’s why I’m here,” Parks said. “It’s always tragic when we lose one life to senseless gun violence and the residual effect it has on the community, but that’s even more reason why we need to push forward.”

Parks said his first initiative is getting out into the community and hearing directly from stakeholders and partners about what they’re seeing and the need.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.