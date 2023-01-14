Contests
Newington Target evacuated following reported smell of natural gas, power issue

Scene at Target in Newington
Scene at Target in Newington(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Jan. 14, 2023
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Target in Newington has been evacuated after the smell of natural gas was reported.

In addition to the reported smell of natural gas, Newington Police say there was a power issue causing the power to go out.

Employees and shoppers have been evacuated while fire crews investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

