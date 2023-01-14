Newington Target evacuated following reported smell of natural gas, power issue

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A Target in Newington has been evacuated after the smell of natural gas was reported.

In addition to the reported smell of natural gas, Newington Police say there was a power issue causing the power to go out.

Employees and shoppers have been evacuated while fire crews investigate the incident.

