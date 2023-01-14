Private funeral service held for beloved Middletown representative

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - A private funeral service for Representative Quentin “Q” Williams was held Saturday for his friends and family.

Representative Williams was killed by a wrong-way driver coming home from the governor’s inaugural ball. He was just inaugurated into his third term in office.

His colleagues and loved ones say they will always remember Representative Williams as a bright and genuine person.

“Quentin had an infectiously optimistic personality, and he absolutely loved having the opportunity to represent his lifelong home of Middletown at the State Capitol,” says Governor Lamont.

A public final ride was held last Wednesday to honor Representative Williams’ legacy.

A public celebration of his life is planned for another date.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.