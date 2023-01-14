Woodstock residents at risk to lose EMS services

WOODSTOCK, Conn. (WFSB) - Woodstock residents could soon be losing their emergency medical services entirely if they don’t get the funding they need.

The Muddy Brook Fire Department says emergency calls continue to go up but EMS volunteers keep going down.

This is an issue the town has seen increase over the years Woodstock could lose their ambulance services for good because of it.

The Muddy Brook Fire Department in Woodstock made a plea on Facebook for more funding from town officials.

The department laid out the problems in their post saying, in October, ambulances were full-staffed 45% of the time.

In November, they were full-staffed 57% of the time.

But after some 30 to 40 minute ambulance response times, and having to lean on neighboring municipalities, in December the town began staffing an ambulance 24/7 and offering better money.

Response times then decreased and they had a full crew 96% of the time.

Jared Latour has lived in Woodstock his entire life and says he remembers when he himself needed an ambulance.

“Emergency medical services, anything having to do with people’s lives in your hand should always be a number 1 priority,” Jared said. “That’s pretty scary stuff.”

Muddy Brook FD says the money being used to fund EMS has now been earmarked for other projects

Unless the budget changes, come July 1st, Woodstock won’t have any emergency ambulance services to call it’s own.

Jared says he hopes something can be figured out.

“If they were to look into doing a regional approach. Having the biggest ambulance provided come to the area and staff all the local fire departments so they have what they need,” Jared said.

State law says towns must provide EMS services. The question in Woodstock’s case is if those services will be in town or from a different municipality where service times would still be long.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.