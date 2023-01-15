Police investigate series of catalytic converter thefts in Bristol

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts that happened overnight in Bristol.

Police say multiple neighborhoods in the city were hit.

Police are investigating who stole them or if they are all connected.

Catalytic converter thefts have become a growing problem for communities all throughout Connecticut.

Police began noticing catalytic converter thefts in 2019 and 2020, but the number of thefts skyrocketed in 2021.

Catalytic converters are expensive which makes it easy for thieves to resell, but difficult for victims to replace.

This is why many people try to stop a catalytic converter theft in progress. However, police warn against intervening because suspects have become violent in the past.

Police say if you see a catalytic converter theft, call police immediately.

There are also anti-theft devices for catalytic converters like attaching a steel plate or cage to the underside of your car. These devices will discourage thieves because it will take them longer to steal a catalytic converter.

