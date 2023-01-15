Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after a wrong-way driver evaded a state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford early Sunday morning.

The incident happened on I-91 South around 2:45 in the morning, state police say.

The driver was heading north in the HOV lane when the trooper tried to evade the vehicle, hitting the driver’s side door.

The wrong-way driver continued north and left the highway off of Exit 35.

The car is described as a dark colored four door sedan with damage on the driver’s side. Police did not obtain a license plate number.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen this vehicle to contact Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

Watch the trooper’s dash cam footage here:

