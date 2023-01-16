CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19.

Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.

The CDC is recommending people were a mask indoors at gatherings, and avoid close contact with others.

New London county is the lone area of our state with a medium risk for spread according to the CDC.

The latest data showed that one person died in the last week in Connecticut from COVID-19.

Overall, the good news is that most cases of COVID are milder this time around.

While doctors still recommend mask wearing to be safe, not every person we spoke with plans to follow through on that advice.

“I’m over it. Totally over it”, said Chris Rovazzini of Wethersfield.

Grace Beck of Newington says she is keeping an eye on CDC recommendations, adding, “I do think it’s really important to follow the recommendations”.

We spoke to an expert at Quinnipiac University to get his view on the latest COVID-19 precautions.

“The respiratory illnesses are higher incidents in this time of the year anyway, and when we combine the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, it’s more of a precaution”, added Quinnipiac University Family Medicine Director Khuram Ghumman.

If you are exposed to COVID-19, doctors say you should mask up and get tested.

Right now, Connecticut is at a 13% test positive rate, but those results are likely skewed because people are testing at home and not reporting their results.

