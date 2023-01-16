HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers, and this weekend we saw another.

A driver going the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford hit a state trooper on the highway.

Less than two weeks ago, a state lawmaker was killed by a wrong-way driver.

This has reignited concerns that more needs to be done.

It was a scary situation for this state trooper but luckily, he was not hurt.

While details about this wrong way driver aren’t available, we do know that in most wrong-way crashes, a driver is impaired by either alcohol, drugs or both.

Police are still looking for a wrong-way driver who hit a state trooper.

It was just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning when the trooper’s dash cam video caught it all.

“It’s a very dangerous situation for everyone involved.”

The trooper was driving northbound in the HOV lane on I-91 when a driver going the wrong way headed towards him.

The wrong-way driver hit the cruiser, causing damage to both cars and then kept going.

But many times, there are major injuries or death with wrong-way crashes.

State Representative Quentin Williams was killed when he was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on Route 9 south in Cromwell.

State police have not said whether alcohol was involved in either crash, but according to the Department of Transportation, 75-percent of wrong-way crashes in the past two years involved alcohol and/or marijuana.

“The problem is you can’t legislate behavior and because of that you’re probably always going to see people die on our roadways,” said Skip Church.

Skip’s son Dustin was killed by a drunk driver 18 years ago. He’s encouraged by new technology, an alcohol detection system which could be in all new cars in 2026.

“It’s able to determine a certain area where it measures the blood alcohol content and then base on that and what the system is based at you can’t start the car,” Skip said.

Research may also lead to a device that could measure drug use as well.

