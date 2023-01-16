Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crash in Darien briefly closes I-95, serious injuries reported

A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 5 A.M. Monday morning, officials responded to reports of a crash on I-95 in Darien.

State police confirmed that a single vehicle was involved in the collision near exit 12.

Serious injuries have been reported, and the extent of the injuries are unclear at this time.

The road was briefly closed due to the collision, one lane is back open now.

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes, and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wrong-Way Driver
Wrong-way driver evades state police cruiser on I-91 in Hartford
New London county is the lone area of our state with a medium risk for spread according to the...
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: After some morning snow in parts of the state, brighter but still breezy & chilly today! A warming trend with temps back in the 40s this week...
WFSB File
Police: 1 shot overnight on Farmington Ave. in Hartford