Crash in Darien briefly closes I-95, serious injuries reported

DARIEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Shortly after 5 A.M. Monday morning, officials responded to reports of a crash on I-95 in Darien.

State police confirmed that a single vehicle was involved in the collision near exit 12.

Serious injuries have been reported, and the extent of the injuries are unclear at this time.

The road was briefly closed due to the collision, one lane is back open now.

Officials are asking motorists to seek alternate routes, and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

