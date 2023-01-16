Contests
Dog attack under investigation in Vernon

Vernon police cruiser.
Vernon police cruiser.(WFSB File)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Two people were bitten and a dog was killed in a dog attack in Vernon, according to police.

Authorities said it happened Monday morning in the area of Beverley Drive.

When officers with Vernon Police and Vernon Animal Control arrived, they found two adults with dog bites from a pit bull, police said.

Officers also found a dog that died of injuries caused by the pit bull, Vernon police said.

The adult victims declined transport to the hospital, said police.

“The pit bull was secured and the owner is cooperating with the investigation,” Vernon police said.

Authorities said no charges have been filed and the incident is under investigation.

