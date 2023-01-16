Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford.

State police say Troop H responded to a multi-car accident near Exit 33. Traffic is currently being diverted off of Exit 34.

Police are advising drivers to avoid this area while an investigation is underway.

The accident was reported to the DOT at 6:26 pm.

