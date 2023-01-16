Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford.

State police say Troop H responded to a multi-car accident near Exit 33. Traffic is currently being diverted off of Exit 34.

Police are advising drivers to avoid this area while an investigation is underway.

The accident was reported to the DOT at 6:26 pm.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Haven on the New York Times' list of best cities to visit
The New York Times names New Haven as one of its 52 places to visit in 2023
Martin Luther King Jr. Day children's march held in Cheshire
Youth march held in Cheshire to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy
Concerns over wrong-way drivers in CT
Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers
Vernon police investigate dog attack
VIDEO: Vernon police investigate dog attack