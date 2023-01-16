Long weekend means a busy day for local ski areas

MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a rough season for many snow lovers in Connecticut so far, but many were out hitting the slopes at Powder Ridge thanks to those snow making machines.

Many have been doing the snow dance for some fresh powder, but in the meantime manmade snow has been doing the trick.

“It’s mostly fun going fast down the hills so you race with your friends, you do trick competitions, my favorite part is either hitting jumps or racing,” said Sam Janis.

Sam and many others jumped at the chance on their day off today to head to Powder Ridge.

“If I could do it, anyone could do it and I fall a couple of times, today I fell three or four times, but I just picked myself up and kept going. A lot of things to learn and it’s fun to do with the family,” Sam said.

Plus 100+ snow making machines here make skiing and snowboarding back in action.

“I think because they make the snow it still feels real, I think that’s why I like it,” said Hailey Cho.

“That 28-degree air temperature and the humidity that goes with it, that’s the magic number we have to get to below it for at least three to four hours to make it worthwhile to charge up the system,” said Tom Loring, Director of Guest Services at Powder Ridge Park.

Tom said mother nature has brought a challenge, but they’re still doing good this year with about 9 open trails.

“We are not open 100-percent, our trails are wider and longer than the other resorts in Connecticut so we’re really trying to make our main runs bomb proof so we can get through any weather, and we will be expanding terrain in the next couple of days,” Tom said.

Tom also said their lesson program has been selling out so it’s a good idea to call ahead.

