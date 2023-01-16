Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Martin Luther King Jr. Day tradition in West Hartford is back on track this year.

The town’s annual celebration of the reverend was held in person Monday morning after being virtual due to COVID-19.

For nearly three decades, West Hartford has celebrated the force of change that was Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The president of the West Hartford African American Social and Cultural Organization said the event didn’t always pack the room like you see here.

“It was very difficult across the country to actually get the country to celebrate Martin Luther King Day,” said Earl Exum, President of the West Hartford African American Social and Cultural Organization.

The holiday about equality and ending racism wasn’t celebrated in all 50 states until 2000.

“The families the kids the community the politicians all come out for what at first wasn’t a very welcome event and now is a very exciting event for our town,” Exum said.

Organizers said Dr. King’s message is especially important for those who are only just starting to understand what it really means.

“I wanted my little girls to make sure that they were not only witness to it but also a participant,” said Marsha McCurdy Adell of West Hartford.

That dream Dr. King had continues to become his legacy with each new generation.

“He wanted every person to live in peace and not be judged by the color of their skin,” Sage Adell said.

“Sometimes even though things are hard you’ve got to just help other people,” said Zoe Adell.

“We all want to be treated the same way, we all want to be treated nicely,” said Sage.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.