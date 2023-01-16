Contests
Police: 1 shot overnight on Farmington Ave. in Hartford

WFSB File(WFSB)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A male victim arrived at a local hospital shortly after a ShotSpotter activation in Hartford early Monday morning.

Police officials say officers responded to 412 Farmington Ave. around 12:33 A.M.

While officers were investigating the scene of the ShotSpotter activation, a male victim in his 20s arrived at an area hospital.

Hartford police say the man was conscious and alert at the time of his arrival.

Officials say this is an active and on-going investigation.

This is a developing story, Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

