Rt. 189 in Granby closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 189 in Granby will remain closed for approximately 6 to 8 hours after a single vehicle crash Sunday evening.
At approximately 8:15 P.M., Granby police received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole in the area of 350 North Granby Rd., also known as Rt. 189.
The road has been closed for several hours due to a broken pole and wires in the roadway.
Granby police confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The collision is currently under investigation, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
