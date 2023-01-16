Contests
UConn legend Maya Moore announces retirement from WNBA

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, former Connecticut and Minnesota Lynx player Maya...
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, former Connecticut and Minnesota Lynx player Maya Moore applauds in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)(Jessica Hill | AP)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Maya Moore has decided to step away from the game of Basketball.

The former UConn star appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to announce her retirement, “I will forever be grateful for Glen Taylor, Coach Reeve and the Lynx community for all of the support and am excited to continue this next chapter in my life”.

Moore was a four-time WNBA champion, and finished her career as the Minnesota Lynx franchise leader in scoring.

The Jefferson City, Mo. native will retire with an impressive resume that includes 2011 Rookie of the Year, eight-consecutive playoff appearances, and four WNBA championships.

“Maya Moore has forever left a mark on the state of Minnesota, the Minnesota Lynx franchise and the hearts of Lynx fans everywhere,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor.

Moore is widely considered the most prolific winner in NCAA women’s basketball history after leading the UConn Huskies to a 150-4 record over her four-year career, including four Final Four appearances and two national championships.

