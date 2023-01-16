Contests
Youth march held in Cheshire to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day children's march held in Cheshire
By Marc Robbins
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Dr. Martin Luther King always included children in the civil rights movement.

Some of Dr. King’s marches in Alabama included children to draw national attention to the civil rights movement.

Monday’s youth march in Cheshire was a way to honor his legacy and to inspire the next generation of leaders.

“There is a lot more awareness and attention who don’t have a voice or people who are minorities,” says Keith Jaladurgam from Farmington High School.

Teaching the lessons of Dr. King provides motivation to the movement, a movement looking to grow with those youthful enough to carry it on.

