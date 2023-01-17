20-year-old shot multiple times after targeted attack in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Willimantic.

The incident brought a LifeStar flight to the city’s downtown area just before midnight.

Shortly after arrival, a 20-year-old male was transported to Windham hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Responding officers were able to follow a trail of blood down North St., across Main St., and up the foot bridge where multiple spent shell casings were located.

The man was later transported to Hartford Hospital.

Officials say that the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

There are several road closures in the area as a result of the shooting investigation including Main St. and North St.

The Crosbie lot at 48 Church St. was also taped off as police swept the crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is active and on-going.

This is a developing story, Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.