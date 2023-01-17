Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

20-year-old shot multiple times after targeted attack in Willimantic

Responding officers were able to follow a trail of blood down North St., across Main St., and up the foot bridge where multiple spent shell casings were located
By Jay Kenney and Audrey Russo
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Willimantic.

The incident brought a LifeStar flight to the city’s downtown area just before midnight.

Shortly after arrival, a 20-year-old male was transported to Windham hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his legs.

Responding officers were able to follow a trail of blood down North St., across Main St., and up the foot bridge where multiple spent shell casings were located.

The man was later transported to Hartford Hospital.

Officials say that the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

There are several road closures in the area as a result of the shooting investigation including Main St. and North St.

The Crosbie lot at 48 Church St. was also taped off as police swept the crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is active and on-going.

This is a developing story, Stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News - WFSB
Yale campus declared ‘safe’ after false reports of person with a gun
I-91 Accident
Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A warming trend with temps back in the 40s this week! Another rain storm on Thursday...
Crime scene tape
Rt. 101 closed in Killingly after pedestrian struck by vehicle