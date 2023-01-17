Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bill proposes allowing 12-year-olds to get vaccines without parental consent

Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Among the bills that were proposed in this year’s legislative session was one that would give children ages 12 and older the right to get vaccines, even if their parents don’t agree.

The bill was proposed by Democrat Rep. Kevin Ryan, who represents the state’s 139th District of Bozrah, Montville and Norwich.

It was officially labeled as Bill No. 5480 and referred to the Joint Committee on Public Health.

It was described as “an act allowing children 12 years of age and older to receive a vaccination without the consent of a parent or guardian.”

Ryan’s bill called for the general statutes to be amended to give those children the power to make their own decisions on the matter.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) was chosen to be the next chair of the South Dakota...
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
Crowded field in race for Hartford mayor
VIDEO: Crowded field in race for Hartford mayor
Delegates from across South Dakota converged on the Ramkota in Watertown to vote on who the...
Upper South Dakota Republican Party leadership wants convention process changed
Immigration roundtable scheduled - WFSB
Immigration reform roundtable discussion planned in Hartford this morning