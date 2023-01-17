Bill proposes allowing 12-year-olds to get vaccines without parental consent

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Among the bills that were proposed in this year’s legislative session was one that would give children ages 12 and older the right to get vaccines, even if their parents don’t agree.

The bill was proposed by Democrat Rep. Kevin Ryan, who represents the state’s 139th District of Bozrah, Montville and Norwich.

It was officially labeled as Bill No. 5480 and referred to the Joint Committee on Public Health.

It was described as “an act allowing children 12 years of age and older to receive a vaccination without the consent of a parent or guardian.”

Ryan’s bill called for the general statutes to be amended to give those children the power to make their own decisions on the matter.

