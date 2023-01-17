CT one of the worst states to start a business

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut ranks among the worst states to start a business, according to a report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com on Tuesday released the results of its “2023′s Best & Worst States to Start a Business” report.

It put Connecticut as the second worst state in the country.

To determine the most fertile grounds for planting and growing new ventures, WalletHub said it compared the 50 U.S. states across 27 key indicators of startup success. The data set included financing accessibility, the percentage of residents who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and office-space affordability.

Here’s where the state’s metrics ranked, which ultimately led to its overall rank (1=best, 25=average):

45th in average growth in number of small businesses

43rd in office space affordability

46th in labor costs

45th in average length of work week (in hours)

44th in cost of living

31st in industry variety

The only state that ranked worse than Connecticut was Alaska. West Virginia was third.

The top three best states were Utah, Florida, and Texas.

Read the complete report from WalletHub on its website here.

