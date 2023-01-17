Contests
A fugitive is captured after escaping from custody

Felix Rodriguez is arrested with additional charges: escaping from custody, assaulting a police officer, larceny, and a parole violation.(Hartford police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Police apprehended a fugitive who assaulted an officer while receiving medical care.

Felix Rodrigues was originally in police custody on Jan. 5 for firearms offenses.

He requested medical care and was transported to Griffin Hospital.

He escaped on foot after assaulting a Derby police officer.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday on 21 Crown Street in Hartford.

He is now also charged with escaping from custody, assault of an officer, and larceny.

