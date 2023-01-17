Contests
The Half Door closing after over 20 years in Hartford

The Half Door in Hartford.
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Half Door in Hartford will close next week and is looking for a new location, the gastropub announced on Tuesday.

It will shut down on January 23.

The Locals 8 Hospitality Group said it was unable to come to an agreement with the landlord.

“The restaurant group is determined to reopen the restaurant at a new location later this year,” said the Locals 8 Hospitality Group.

The Half Door has been in Hartford for 23 years.

“Generations of Connecticut residents have come to The Half Door in Hartford to enjoy their famous cobblestones, have an Irish pint, and celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day,” the group said.

“It is tragic that this Hartford institution is forced to move, but change can be invigorating. We want to thank our many patrons for their loyalty over the last twenty-plus years and the generations of staff who made The Half Door such a beloved community resource,” said founder and CEO Allie J. Gamble.

