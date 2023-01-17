Hartford man charged after kidnapping in Springfield, Mass.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Hartford man is facing charges after a person was kidnapped out of Springfield, Massachusetts Monday night, according to state police.

Authorities said Springfield police notified Troop H in Hartford of the kidnapping around 8:07 p.m. Monday night.

Springfield police said the suspect’s vehicle was a gold Chevy Malibu with a temporary license plate.

The driver was headed south on I-91 toward Connecticut, police said.

Connecticut State Police later stopped the suspect on I-91 south near Exit 36.

The driver was detained, police said.

State police said the kidnapping victim was a passenger in the car. The adult victim declined transportation to the hospital.

Authorities identified the suspect as Willie Avery Campbell, 25, of Hartford.

Campbell was arrested and charged with assault third-degree, kidnapping second-degree, unlawful restraint second-degree, operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating without a license.

Police said Campbell was held on a $100,000 bond. He was due in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.