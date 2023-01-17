Contests
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday, Jan. 3.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Jeremy Renner said on social media he’s back home from the hospital, as he continues to recover from his snowplow accident.

The 51-year-old Marvel star was injured on New Year’s Day while clearing snow from the driveway at his Nevada home.

Renner’s upper torso was “crushed” by a snowcat vehicle, according to the 911 call log. He underwent two surgeries and is continuing to recover.

Renner, who also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown,” replied to a Twitter post from the show late Monday night.

“Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Season two of the show premiered Sunday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

