Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Route 44 closed in Norfolk after serious crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 44 in Norfolk is closed Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash, officials said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the road is closed between Rock Hall Road and Beckley Road.

An overturned vehicle and downed wires are reported, according to the DOT.

The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department said the crash is serious.

“Please avoid the area and follow the detours,” the department said.

This story is breaking. Follow Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

CT State Police. WFSB File
Serious crash closes Route 17 in Durham
Police lights generic.
3-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 9 in Berlin
cheshire backup - WFSB
I-84 east closed in Cheshire because of 2 tractor trailer crashes
A car fire on I-84 west in Southington closed lanes of the highway the morning of Jan. 10.
Vehicle fire closes lanes of I-84 west in Southington