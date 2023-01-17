Route 44 closed in Norfolk after serious crash

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 44 in Norfolk is closed Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash, officials said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the road is closed between Rock Hall Road and Beckley Road.

An overturned vehicle and downed wires are reported, according to the DOT.

The Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department said the crash is serious.

“Please avoid the area and follow the detours,” the department said.

This story is breaking. Follow Eyewitness News for updates.

