Rt. 101 closed in Killingly after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN)
By Jay Kenney
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:29 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 101 in Killingly is closed this morning due to an accident involving a pedestrian.

Shortly before 3 A.M., public safety officials received calls for a motor vehicle accident on Rt. 101 in the area of Pine Knolls Dr.

A pedestrian was struck on the roadway according to Connecticut DOT.

The road remains closed early Tuesday morning.

There have been no updates on the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

