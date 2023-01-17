State health officials, lawmakers warn of risks edibles pose to children

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The legalization of recreational marijuana led to a warning to parents about the dangers edibles pose to children.

Representatives from the state Department of Consumer Protection, UConn Health, the state Poison Control Center, and state lawmakers and officials, held a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in Farmington.

According to a new study published in the journal Pediatrics, the number of children who have accidentally ingested cannabis products spiked between 2017 and 2021.

In 2017, there were a little more than 200 cases of accidental consumption by children. In 2021 the number jumped to 3,054, an increase of 1,375 percent, the study said.

The study indicated that most of the children treated for cannabis consumption found the products in their own home. About 30 percent required hospitalization which included critical care.

Officials said cannabis edibles sold in the illicit market and some other states can often look like popular candy or other common snack foods, which can lead children to accidentally eat the products.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Attorney General William Tong and the Connecticut Poison Control Center on Tuesday warned parents of the dangers of the products and advised best practices for keeping children safe.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.