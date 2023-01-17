There’s a ray of hope amidst the increase of home heating oil costs

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - As temperatures continue to drop, the cost of heating your home is on the rise.

Today, Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro held a roundtable discussion in Derby to discuss federal initiatives to lower the costs of home heating oil.

The CT Gov online portal listed the average that residents pay: $166/month for electricity, $76/month for heating oil, and $39/month for natural gas.

Governor Ned Lamont warned that these numbers will rise. Many have raised concerns about not being able to afford the extra cost.

Richard is a retired veteran that said, “I’m 73, I got more aches and pains than you can shake a stick at, and I really can’t go back to work, and I have my wife at home that I have to take care of.”

Stephanie Ocasio-Gonzalez, a young mother with some health issues says during the winter when the mercury drops, her body is sometimes physically unable to function.

“Today I have my cane, I have a bad back so when it’s really cold my flare ups tend to last longer, so that’s what I’m going through right now,” Ocasio-Gonzalez said. “If it’s too cold in my home, I can barely get out of bed”

A topic heavily discussed at a roundtable Tuesday morning was the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

The Act includes an additional $1 billion dollars that Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro secured for the national low-income Home Energy Assistance program.

Out of those funds, an estimated $20 million dollars in emergency funding will be provided to CT residents through the CT Energy Assistance program.

Ocasio-Gonzalez said, “Maybe there should be more programs, but I think an overhaul of everything is really probably what’s needed.”

Even though much work is still to be done, hearing solutions that could help thousands of residents pay their rising heating costs gives folks like Stephanie something money can’t buy – some hope.

