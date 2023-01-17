Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

The Torrington Fire Department works to rescue a woman that fell into a river on Norfolk Road.
The Torrington Fire Department works to rescue a woman that fell into a river on Norfolk Road.(Torrington Fire Department)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water.

This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday.

The woman was said to be between the Reuben Hart reservoir and the Hall Meadow Book reservoir.

When the fire crew along with boat and water rescue were on scene, they made their way down the embankment immediately.

It took approximately 25 minutes to remove the woman from the riverbed and placed in the care of Trinity EMS.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Salvatore Gino Degrandis was charged with arson after a fire at a Masonic lodge in Ellington...
Ellington police make arrest in Masonic lodge fire case
Ticks - CAES - WFSB
Warmer winter temps prompt warning about ticks
Felix Rodriguez is arrested with additional charges: escaping from custody, assaulting a police...
A fugitive is captured after escaping from custody
Photo depicting a child receiving a COVID-19 vaccination
Bill proposes allowing 12-year-olds to get vaccines without parental consent