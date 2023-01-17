A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water.

This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday.

The woman was said to be between the Reuben Hart reservoir and the Hall Meadow Book reservoir.

When the fire crew along with boat and water rescue were on scene, they made their way down the embankment immediately.

It took approximately 25 minutes to remove the woman from the riverbed and placed in the care of Trinity EMS.

The woman has not been identified at this time.

