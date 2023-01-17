Yale campus declared ‘safe’ after false reports of person with a gun

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police confirmed to Channel 3 that they conducted an investigation and sweep of the Yale University campus after a report of a man with a gun.

According to campus police and The Yale Daily News, just before 1 a.m., students received a “Yale Alert” that notified those in the area of Old Campus to shelter in place while authorities conducted an investigation.

Multiple departments responded to the area and swept it.

There were reports of a person who may have committed a crime, or had a rifle, New Haven police revealed. They later concluded they were falsely reported.

Another Yale Alert was sent out to the campus community at 3:06 a.m. to confirm that the investigation had concluded.

Officials said the situation was “all clear.”

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

