Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Yale campus declared ‘safe’ after false reports of person with a gun

According to police and Yale Daily News, just before 1 A.M., students received a ‘Yale Alert’ notifying those in the area of Old Campus to shelter in place whil
By Jay Kenney and Marcy Jones
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police confirmed to Channel 3 that they conducted an investigation and sweep of the Yale University campus after a report of a man with a gun.

According to campus police and The Yale Daily News, just before 1 a.m., students received a “Yale Alert” that notified those in the area of Old Campus to shelter in place while authorities conducted an investigation.

Multiple departments responded to the area and swept it.

There were reports of a person who may have committed a crime, or had a rifle, New Haven police revealed. They later concluded they were falsely reported.

Another Yale Alert was sent out to the campus community at 3:06 a.m. to confirm that the investigation had concluded.

Officials said the situation was “all clear.”

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Yale campus swatting
VIDEO: Yale campus declared safe after false reports of person with a gun
Willimantic shooting
VIDEO: 20-year-old shot multiple times after targeted attack in Willimantic
I-91 Accident
Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford
The following is a technical discussion written by Eyewitness News meteorologists.
Technical Discussion: A warming trend with temps back in the 40s this week! Another rain storm on Thursday...