The 2023 Travelers Championship is coming soon with a $20 million purse

HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The 2023 Travelers Championship is around the corner with some of PGA TOUR’s best and most popular players, competing for a tournament-record $20 million purse.

This is Connecticut’s biggest annual sporting event that generates millions of dollars for local charities such as The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, The First Tee of Connecticut, animal shelters and local Boys & Girls Clubs.

“Our fans have seen some of golf’s biggest stars in years past, and this year’s event will include even more,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “We’re working hard to make sure that everyone coming to TPC River Highlands will be treated to another unforgettable, world-class experience.”

The bigger purse and better player field could bring more fans and sponsors, which could increase the amount of money generated for charity this year; in 2022, more than $2.5 million was distributed to over 140 organizations.

This provides golf fans with the opportunity to see the TOUR’s top players compete against each other more often.

Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers, said, “over the years we’ve seen this tournament go from good to great, from better to best, all aimed at helping this community. We appreciate the support of the players over the years, and we’re proud that the PGA TOUR felt we earned this opportunity.”

Individual tickets for the 2023 Travelers Championship are expected to go on sale in April, but the corporate packages and club tickets are already available.

There will be many enhancements to tournament hospitality venues at TPC River Highlands this year, such as larger Champions and Mohegan Sun clubs.

The Travelers Championship has generated more than $25 million for nearly 900 local charities since Travelers became title sponsor in 2007.

This is the only PGA Tour in New England, and it’s scheduled to happen June 19-25.

