Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill.

Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic.

MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already.

“We had a lot of cans and bottles that we wanted to recycle, and this is the best way to recycle them, all at once,” said Dawn Kovacs of Cromwell.

The convenience is key.

Drop off your bags of cans and bottles and the machine counts them.

You get 5 cents back for each bottle or can, and within minutes you get paid in cash.

“We’ve spent hours, just trying to put them in the machines that break down in the supermarkets so this is really a great way to get everything done fast,” Dawn said.

“I thought it was cool and it was definitely easier than putting the bottles in and then it has to scan it and then sometimes it doesn’t work,” said Lillian Kovacs.

This comes as changes have been made to Connecticut’s bottle bill.

You’re probably used to getting charged with a 5-cent deposit on water bottles or soda cans.

As of the new year, the list has expanded to include:

Sports and energy drinks

Hard seltzers

Ciders

Tea and coffee

Kombucha

Juice

Your Gatorade, Snapple, Arizona Iced Tea and Monster drinks now have a deposit amount of 5 cents.

“We take in all store brands regardless of where they were purchased from. And we take microbrews and everything,” said Priyal Garala, owner of MT Bottle Return.

Priyal now has five bottle redemption centers across the state and says his locations have been busier.

“We have been noticing a lot more volume because as of January 1st we have gotten the juices, sports drinks, iced teas, coffees all that has been passed,” said Priyal.

At other MT Bottle redemption centers, about 30,000 – 40,000 bottles and cans come in every single day.

The owner said he expects the Middletown location to get even more once they’re settled in.

In 2024, the deposit amount will increase from 5 cents per can or bottle to 10 cents.

