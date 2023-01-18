Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Bottle redemption centers seeing increase in traffic as state’s bottle bill changes

Bottle redemption center opens in Middletown
By Ayah Galal and Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The new year is well underway and that means changes have been made to the state’s bottle bill.

Bottle redemption centers are also seeing an increase in traffic.

MT Bottle Return just opened its Middletown location and it has been busy already.

“We had a lot of cans and bottles that we wanted to recycle, and this is the best way to recycle them, all at once,” said Dawn Kovacs of Cromwell.

The convenience is key.

Drop off your bags of cans and bottles and the machine counts them.

You get 5 cents back for each bottle or can, and within minutes you get paid in cash.

“We’ve spent hours, just trying to put them in the machines that break down in the supermarkets so this is really a great way to get everything done fast,” Dawn said.

“I thought it was cool and it was definitely easier than putting the bottles in and then it has to scan it and then sometimes it doesn’t work,” said Lillian Kovacs.

This comes as changes have been made to Connecticut’s bottle bill.

You’re probably used to getting charged with a 5-cent deposit on water bottles or soda cans.

As of the new year, the list has expanded to include:

  • Sports and energy drinks
  • Hard seltzers
  • Ciders
  • Tea and coffee
  • Kombucha
  • Juice

Your Gatorade, Snapple, Arizona Iced Tea and Monster drinks now have a deposit amount of 5 cents.

“We take in all store brands regardless of where they were purchased from. And we take microbrews and everything,” said Priyal Garala, owner of MT Bottle Return.

Priyal now has five bottle redemption centers across the state and says his locations have been busier.

“We have been noticing a lot more volume because as of January 1st we have gotten the juices, sports drinks, iced teas, coffees all that has been passed,” said Priyal.

At other MT Bottle redemption centers, about 30,000 – 40,000 bottles and cans come in every single day.

The owner said he expects the Middletown location to get even more once they’re settled in.

In 2024, the deposit amount will increase from 5 cents per can or bottle to 10 cents.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Basketball hoop generic
Fight breaks out after basketball game at Middletown High School
Pizza making classes at Zuppardi's Pizza
Zuppardi’s Slice Shop in Ansonia offers pizza making class
Concerns over climbing energy prices
CT lawmakers propose solution to high energy costs
Arts, culture and tourism grants in New Haven
Artists and organizations in New Haven to receive grants