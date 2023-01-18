Conn. sees $2 million in cannabis sales within the first week of sales

Conn. (WFSB) - Over $2 million in recreational cannabis has been sold in Connecticut within the first week of business.

Dispensaries started selling recreational marijuana on January 10.

The Department of Consumer Protection, which regulates the adult-use cannabis industry, released the gross sales on Wednesday.

Cannabis was approved for adult use back in June of 2021.

