Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Conn. sees $2 million in cannabis sales within the first week of sales

Roughly 44,000 cases of low level cannabis convictions are removed from people's records...
Roughly 44,000 cases of low level cannabis convictions are removed from people's records January 1.
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Conn. (WFSB) - Over $2 million in recreational cannabis has been sold in Connecticut within the first week of business.

Dispensaries started selling recreational marijuana on January 10.

The Department of Consumer Protection, which regulates the adult-use cannabis industry, released the gross sales on Wednesday.

Sales reported by the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)
Sales reported by the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)(DCP)

Cannabis was approved for adult use back in June of 2021.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ethan Song's mother
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon is tracking a storm that could bring a wintry mix to parts of...
Technical Discussion: An *ALERT* for another storm arriving tomorrow!
Making maple syrup in Hartland
Warmer temperatures increase local maple syrup production
Tax break for small businesses in CT
Gov. Lamont announces proposed tax break for small businesses