Crash in Simsbury closes road, causes power outages

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A crash in Simsbury has led to a road closure and power outages Wednesday afternoon.

Simsbury police said the crash happened on Nod Road.

Nod Road is closed from Route 185 to 140 Nod Road, just north of the Avon town line, police said.

Crash on Nod Road in Simsbury. (WFSB)

Authorities said power wires are impacted.

Eversource is reporting 975 outages in Avon and 17 outages in Simsbury.

Simsbury police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

