Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Crash in Simsbury closes road, causes power outages

Part of Nod Road in Simsbury is closed.
Part of Nod Road in Simsbury is closed.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – A crash in Simsbury has led to a road closure and power outages Wednesday afternoon.

Simsbury police said the crash happened on Nod Road.

Nod Road is closed from Route 185 to 140 Nod Road, just north of the Avon town line, police said.

Crash on Nod Road in Simsbury.
Crash on Nod Road in Simsbury.(WFSB)

Authorities said power wires are impacted.

Eversource is reporting 975 outages in Avon and 17 outages in Simsbury.

Simsbury police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ethan Song's mother
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington
2023 Travelers Championship
The 2023 Travelers Championship is coming soon with a $20 million purse
SCAM ALERT
Scammers pose as DEA agents and Wallingford police officers
Generic police lights
Teen arrested after carrying hatchet at Trumbull Mall, police say