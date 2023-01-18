Contests
Fight breaks out after basketball game at Middletown High School

School officials say students as well adult spectators were involved in the fight
Basketball hoop generic
Basketball hoop generic(USMC)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - School officials say a staff member sustained minor injuries after a fight broke out after a high school basketball game in Middletown.

The fight began shortly after a varsity boys basketball game between Middletown and Weaver High Schools.

A spokesperson for Middletown Public Schools says the fight began after student-athletes engaged in unsportsmanlike conduct.

The fight involved both adult spectators and students, school officials say.

Middletown Police are reviewing video footage of the incident to see if future arrests are warranted. In addition, school officials will make sure appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.

The school’s crisis team, additional staff, and a police presence will be seen at Middletown High School on Wednesday.

