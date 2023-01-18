Flooding, sewage overflow impacts residents in Hartford’s North End

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford residents and business owners say they have been dealing with flooding and overflowing septic tanks for years.

Residents and business owners met Tuesday to bring attention to this issue. They are calling on environmental agencies to stop the flooding and the overflowing sewage.

One North End resident says 73,000 gallons of sewage spilled into her home back in early December.

“My entire house, to this day, smells like sewage,” says Sharon Lewis of Hartford.

The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) is responsible for providing drinking water and sewer services to the Hartford Area.

When Sharon says she called the MDC, they did not come out to investigate the issue until January 12. She says she is now living in a hotel.

“The water is running, the guy’s ae walking through it. Really nasty, they had hazmat suits on from head to toe,” says Sharon.

Business owners in the North End say they have been dealing with the same issue for years. They say when it rains, that is when the septic flood starts.

“The children walk and play in the sewage area, and this will sound shocking to anybody that will listen because it’s absolutely unacceptable but it’s the reality of what we live in,” says Star Hardware owner Max Kothari.

The MDC did attend the meeting but did not speak publicly.

MDC released a statement saying:

Officials attended tonight’s meeting to listen to resident’s concerns… MDC has spent over a billion and a half on waste water improvements and are working to continue this work going forward.

Residents say the EPA is planning to come out next week to assess the damage.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.